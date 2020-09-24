David Jason reveals connection to A Touch of Frost co-star – and it might surprise you The TV actor is a national treasure

A Touch of Frost ran for 18 years and was incredibly popular in its heyday, so it's perhaps unsurprising that ITV often run old episodes for fans to enjoy all over again. The drama, which stars David Jason as DI Jack Frost, even has a special connection to one of his co-stars, and it might just surprise you...

David's older brother, Arthur White, features in a number of episodes the police crime drama playing the role of PC Ernie Trigg. As it turns out, it was in fact Arthur that inspired David to join the acting professional early in his career.

Arthur White (right) with co-star and brother David Jason

Writing in the Guardian in 2013, the Only Fools and Horses actor said: "It was Arthur who helped secure my first big break in the theatre and life came full circle when I recommended him for a part in [A Touch of] Frost – and he went on to appear in 27 episodes. It was great having him around."

David and Arthur in A Touch of Frost

David, who changed his last named to Jason from White due to another actor being named David White, also opened up about his older sibling's journey into acting. "[He] was the first in the family to take up acting. Returning home from National Service, he declared that he fancied being a thespian and duly won a scholarship to Rada.

"I can remember the family crowding round excitedly at home to listen to his debut appearance in the long-running BBC radio drama serial Mrs Dale's Diary." David played to lead role of empathetic and often sensitive Jack in A Touch of Frost for the show's entirety. The drama ran from 1992 until 2010 over the course of 15 series and 42 episodes.

Thanks to its gripping plot, as well as its notable cast, the show has gone on to become one of the country's best-loved crime and detective shows.

