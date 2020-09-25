Fans criticise Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma for this reason The film landed on Netflix earlier this month

Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma has got plenty of fans debating for many reasons including the perils of social media and the behaviour from some of Silicon Valley's largest corporations. However, it seems that some viewers had some words of criticism for the film.

MORE: Ratched star Sarah Paulson teases major plotline for future seasons of Netflix show

The show sees tech experts from Silicon Valley explore the often shocking and eye-opening truths about social media, but some have spoken out against the irony of Netflix showing such a film.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's The Social Dilemma Official Trailer

Taking to social media, one person pointed at the hypocrisy of the film, stating: "Its intentions are good, but @Netflix doc #TheSocialDilemma is as manipulative as @Facebook."

A second viewer echoed this, but noted Netflix's responsibility, stating: "The nerve of Netflix! The Social Dilemma is indeed excellent. But the idea that Netflix is any different in the way that it seeks out attention using algorithms and notifications while hoovering up personal data is nonsense. #thesocialdilemma #netflixdown #shameless."

MORE: Selling Sunset finally reveal show's future – and you'll be surprised

Tristan Harris in The Social Dilemma

Meanwhile, a third person also commented on the intense film as they quipped: "So have we all seen that new horror movie on netflix? I think it's called #TheSocialDilemma."

Plenty of other fans urged many others to watch the programme, while also pointing out the reliance that society has on social media. "Watch The Social Dilemma every one! You'll second guess all these preloaded cell phones!! #socialdilemma #Netflix," said a viewer.

The film landed on Netflix earlier this month

Another added: "So ironic that people are watching #socialdilemma on Netflix. Let's see what Netflix RECOMMENDS you next. Every app/service you use collects your data. I don't understand why people still get shocked."

The official synopsis for the show, which features interviews with former Google and Facebook, reads: "We tweet, we like, and we share— but what are the consequences of our growing dependence on social media?

"As digital platforms increasingly become a lifeline to stay connected, Silicon Valley insiders reveal how social media is reprogramming civilization by exposing what’s hiding on the other side of your screen."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.