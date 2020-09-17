We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jesy Nelson celebrated the reveal of Little Mix's brand new album release date by rocking a very different style of mini dress – and she looked amazing!

The singer posed up a storm on Instagram, making a bold statement in her bodycon dress by Namilia.

Jesy's mini featured a dragon motocross print, long sleeves, mesh panels and ribbed sides – and it's currently reduced to £80 from £100.

MORE: Jesy Nelson's controversial dinner choice will divide the nation



Loading the player...

WATCH: Jesy Nelson reveals the surprising truth about her abs

If you want to get your hands on the stand-out frock then you need to be quick, because it's almost sold out!

Jesy's fans certainly approved of her daring ensemble, especially her boyfriend, Our Girl star Sean Sagar, who commented: "Omg! Can you just come home please."

Jesy's fans went wild for her dragon print mini dress

Another fan wrote: "Oh wow… you gorgeous human." A third added: "OMG Jesy you're literally so beyond unreal."

STYLE: Perrie Edwards looks stunning in daring white crop top

Namilia mini dress, £80, ASOS

Ahead of Jesy's exciting Little Mix news – album Confetti drops on 6 November – she stunned fans again on Tuesday for a trip to BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge with her bandmates.

Jesy opted for an unusual twist to her beige get-up, rocking a deconstructed shirt dress from Alexander Wang, turning heads in the £938 designer frock.

Jesy Nelson rocked a deconstructed shirt dress

The dress features a V-neck – which Jesy pulled down off her shoulders to create a sweetheart neckline – front button fastening, belted waist, long sleeves, button cuffs and an asymmetric hem.

Jesy wasn't the only one to rock utilitarian vibes. Her bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock all wore co-ordinating nude and white ensembles.

Little Mix's new album Confetti drops on 6 November

Perrie looked chic in a crisp white shirt which she tucked into a nude high-waisted mini skirt. Leigh-Anne wore an oversized khaki jumpsuit which she belted in at the waist, and Jade opted for a nude suit that had a plunging neckline and a cut-out section on one shoulder.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.