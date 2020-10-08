How French viewers have reacted to Netflix's Emily in Paris French viewers took to social media to discuss the accuracy of the new rom-com

Emily in Paris is one of Netflix's most popular shows of the moment, and follows a young American woman, Emily Cooper, as she moves to the City of Love to work in marketing and social media.

During her time in the city, she manages to annoy all of her French co-workers while enjoying the delights of France, which in this case includes a lot of croissants, berets and wine.

While the show has been a huge hit - quickly becoming one of the most-watched shows on the streaming service - the French public have had a somewhat different perspective. So what has been the general reaction across the Channel? Find out here...

Speaking about the new show, 20 Minutes said: "The berets. The croissants. The baguettes. The hostile waiters. The irascible concierges. The inveterate philanderers. The lovers and the mistresses. Name a cliche about France and the French, you’ll find it in Emily in Paris."

Have you enjoyed the series?

Premiere critic, Charles Martin, wrote: "Dream apartment with a view over a leafy square. Drinks parties and designer outfits. Roses, handsome Frenchmen who kiss your hand … We haven’t seen so many cliches about the French capital since the Paris episodes of Gossip Girl or the end of The Devil Wears Prada."

Chatting about the show on Twitter, another viewer wrote: "On behalf of France I protest against #emilyinparis. It’s the two last episodes of Sex and the City [but] worse."

French viewers have criticised the show

However, the reviews haven't been all bad! Franco-British writer Kate tells HELLO!: "Although Emily In Paris is based on stereotypes of French people, there's definitely some truth to them. Having worked in Paris, I can vouch for the relaxed work ethic, long lunches and flirtatious men depicted in the show being a regular fixture in the French capital!"

