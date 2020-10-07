Netflix, why are you doing this to us?! Shortly after the devastating news that GLOW had been cancelled, despite originally being green-lit for another series, the streaming service has now confirmed that Teenage Bounty Hunters will not be returning for season two. Boo!

READ: 7 major events that will probably happen in The Crown season four

The series premiered back in August, and followed twin sisters Blair and Sterling as they worked with a bounty hunter to capture wanted criminals, despite still being in high school. Speaking about the news, Charity Cervantes, who plays Hannah B, wrote: "We are hurting, just know that attests to how special #TeenageBountyHunters is.

Fans were devastated that the popular show was cancelled

"It's an honour to have such an amazing Fandom & an honour to tell the stories we did. We love you Fam. I am forever grateful for your love and support."

Maddie Phillips, who plays Sterling, also retweeted a series of fan messages asking for another series. In one post, she wrote: "Where’s the lie," after a fan wrote: "Any platform who picks up the show would honestly make such a profit. This show has a huge dedicated fanbase that would automatically pay money to watch the second season."

Did you watch the series?

Needless to say, fans were deeply unhappy with the news, with one tweeting: "#TeenageBountyHunters does not deserve to become another one-and-done niche Netflix series. Renewing it for a second season makes a lot of business sense beyond appeasing fans."

MORE: Emily in Paris star Lily Collins has famous dad - and fans are shocked!

MORE: Rebecca Humphries lands role in Netflix's The Crown - find out the details

MORE: The Haunting of Bly Manor review: spooky story falls short of Hill House's horror

Another added: "#TeenageBountyHunters was one of the biggest & most delightful TV surprises this year. It was original, full of sisterly fun I love so much, & had some great unexpected twists & turns. Add in an amazing LGBTQ storyline we still desperately need and its cancellation makes me SAD."

Loading the player...

WATCH: It's not all bad news, as new Netflix series Song Exploder is out now!

Fans were also disappointed when the hit puppet show The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance was recently cancelled after its first season, despite being a critical hit. Executive producer Lisa Henson told Variety: "We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realise this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on ‘Age of Resistance,’ and the acclaim it has received from fans, critics and our peers, most recently receiving an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.