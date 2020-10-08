Fans all saying same thing about new Netflix film The Prom The streaming platform shared a first look at the upcoming film

Netflix have shared a first glimpse at upcoming film The Prom, and we cannot wait to watch! The streaming giant posted a series of images on their official Twitter account showing stars like James Corden, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep, who are all set to appear in the movie. But it seems that the film got social media users all talking for one reason: Ryan Murphy.

Fans have noticed that a high number of works from the director and writer, who's also known for his titles such as American Horror Story, have been appearing on Netflix recently.

The Prom is landing on Netflix in December

Of his latest upcoming project, one person quipped: "Is anything on Netflix not by Ryan Murphy?" Another person tweeted: "The devil works hard but Ryan Murphy works harder," while a third wrote: "Damn, you have Ryan Murphy on the wheels."

Ryan's new film, which has been adapted from the Tony-award winning musical, tells the story of two Broadway stars who are having a crisis after their latest project flops, and seek out a cause important to them to help resurrect their professional careers.

The film is directed by Ratched creator Ryan Murphy

The official synopsis reads: "Dee Dee Allen (played by Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (played by James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flat-lined their careers.

"Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal, the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa."

Nicole Kidman, James Corden and Meryl Streep all appear

"When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma's predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells). But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is."

