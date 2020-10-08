Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt to star in new ITV drama - and it looks amazing The plot premise sounds brilliant

Joanne Froggatt has starred in some brilliant things following her most famous role as Anna in Downton Abbey - but we think this new ITV show sounds like it could be her greatest show yet!

Joanne is set to star in a new six-part series Angela Black, which follows a housewife whose perfect life is hiding some huge secrets. Michiel Huisman will play Angela's husband, Olivier, while The Last Tree star Samuel Adewunmi will play an "enigmatic stranger," Ed.

The official synopsis reads: "Angela Black’s life appears idyllic: a lovely house in suburban London, days working as a volunteer at the dogs’ home, two wonderful sons and a charismatic, hard-working husband, Olivier. However, beneath this façade of charmed domesticity, Angela is also the victim of domestic abuse.

"Trapped in a relationship she cannot escape, Angela is approached out of the blue by Ed, a private investigator, who spills Olivier’s darkest secrets. When faced with some horrifying truths about her husband, a stunned Angela is left reeling. Can she really trust Ed? Can she leave behind her life as she knows it and finally free herself from Olivier?

Haunting of Hill House star Michiel Huisman will play Olivier

"With one encounter, Angela’s life switches from school runs and the dogs’ home to private detectives and buried secrets as she risks everything she holds dear to fight back against the man who has suppressed and tormented her for most of her life." Sounds brilliant, right?

Chatting about the new exciting new series, which is currently being filmed, the Liar actress said: "This important and timely story from the brilliant Harry and Jack Williams is like nothing I’ve read before. Angela is a complex and intriguing character and I hope audiences will be immediately drawn into her gripping, and sometimes heart-breaking journey, just as I was."

Joanne has previously starred in Downton and Liar

Samuel added: "I always find myself drawn to characters like Ed when watching/reading dramas and it’s no different with Angela Black. That coupled with the opportunity to collaborate with Craig Viveiros (again) as well as Harry and Jack Williams on a compelling story like Angela Black is very exciting and fortuitous when considering the impact 2020 has had on all industries including film and TV. I feel blessed."

