Strictly Come Dancing's Jamie Laing reveals hopes on reuniting with Oti Mabuse The TV star was partnered with Oti last year before his injury

Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing is making the ultimate comeback to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom this year after sadly missing out last year. The TV personality, who was originally paired with Oti Mabuse, injured his foot during the 2019 launch but is set to return to the dancefloor once again and is hoping for a special reunion.

MORE: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec melts hearts with gorgeous new photos of his niece

Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters during the virtual press launch, Jamie admitted it would be "incredible" to reunite with his former partner. "Oti is incredible," he began, adding: "If I got given Oti again this year that would be an incredible story for sure."

The Made In Chelsea star is back!

He continued: "But honestly […] every single professional dancer is incredible. Whoever I get I feel sorry for! But I'm just going to be happy and [feel] lucky that I'm in the show." Jamie also opened up about whether his replacement Kelvin Fletcher – who went on to become champion with Oti – has added extra pressure to his participation this year.

"I feel like he has really put the pressure on for me to do well this year, but I feel like everyone should thank me because I gave strictly Kelvin Fletcher!"

MORE: Strictly's HRVY shares new health update after testing positive for COVID-19

Oti and Kelvin went on to lift the Glitterball trophy

The TV personality and entrepreneur also opened up about whether his injury will play on his mind during the competition, admitting he "can't let that happen". "If I get injured again. I think it just be embarrassing this time. Last time people felt sorry for me this time people just be like 'What are wimp!' so I hope I don't get injured this year."

Given Jamie made it to the launch show, the Strictly star managed to build a relationship with last years line-up, so it's no wonder that a number of last year's cast have given Jamie some tips and tricks ahead of the show.

"I spoke to Mike [Bushell] and I spoke to Chris [Ramsay], and Chris said to me: 'We thought this was going to be tricky, I thought this was going to be hard. But Jamie, trust me, you have no idea how much effort and how hard it is.' And you really have to train, I think that's going to be a lot of a shock to all of us."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.