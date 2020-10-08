Strictly's HRVY shares new health update after testing positive for COVID-19 The star has come out of isolation!

Strictly Come Dancing contestant HRVY has confirmed he has tested negative for COVID-19 after contracting the virus last month.

READ: Strictly Come Dancing 2020: see the complete line-up here

With only days to go till the show's launch, the 21-year-old will no doubt be excited to return to training with all the other stars and professional dancers.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, the singer, whose real name is Harvey Leigh Cantwell, shared a series of photos of himself outside in the rain to announce the good news.

"He's free from Covid, he's a free elf now, tested negative," he said in the caption. "Thank you for all the kind messages, love you guys so much, stay safe and see you soon."

Loading the player...

WATCH: HRVY tell fans what he has been doing during self-isolation

Dianne Buswell and Janette Manrara were quick to comment, adding a several clapping hand emojis in the comments section.

READ: Strictly Come Dancing suffers coronavirus setback

MORE: The Strictly Come Dancing relationships that didn't stand the test of time

Last week, HRVY revealed he had tested positive for coronavirus and was subsequently put into isolation. "Hi, wasn't gonna worry anyone and say anything but now the story's out, I have coronavirus, I'm all good, no symptoms, just isolating for the next ten days," he said. "Already super bored so prepare yourselves for my Tik Toks."

"It just proves that us youngsters we can get it and not even realise. So, yeah, for now stay safe," the star added. "I'm fine, I'm chilling. But I'm going to be in this bedroom for the next 10 days, so I guess I'll see you guys on the other side. Love you!"

HRVY has confirmed he has tested negative for COVID-19

This year, Strictly has made several changes to the show due to the pandemic, such as reducing the amount of shows from 15 to ten. The show's fans were sad to hear earlier in September that they were cancelling its annual Blackpool special for the first time in the show's history.

Due to safety concerns, show bosses have decided not to take this year's celebrities and pro dancers to the famous Tower Ballroom, but will instead celebrate the "iconic" venue from their studio in Elstree, north London.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.