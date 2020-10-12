Everything you need to know about Jodie Whittaker's family We can't wait to find out more about Jodie's family!

Jodie Whittaker is the latest celebrity to star on Who Do You Think You Are?, the popular genealogy show which looks at famous faces'. The Doctor Who star will appear on the show on Monday so we've taken a look back at the star's family as well as her personal life! Find out more here...

What will Who Do You Think You Are? reveal about Jodie Whittaker's family?

The popular series will look at Jodie's family from her father's side, and uncover a romantic story about how her paternal grandmother Greta came to be given the middle name of 'Verdun' - also the name of a First World War battle.

The synopsis reads: "The truth Jodie uncovers about Greta’s eldest half-brother’s forgotten sacrifice is even more poignant than the family myth. On her mum’s side, Jodie gets to the bottom of how her great-great-grandfather worked his way up from child labourer in a Yorkshire coal mine to mine owner - and how, controversially, his sons kept the family’s mines open during the biggest strikes of the 1920s."

Is Jodie Whittaker married?

Jodie is married to fellow actor Christian Contreras. The pair met at drama school and tied the knot in 2008. Christian has previously starred in Zero Dark Thirty, The Fifth Estate and Fury.

Jodie with her husband Christian

Speaking about their relationship, she told the Mirror: "He’s from Tucson and I’m from Huddersfield. But I don’t divulge stuff about him, because I don’t think he’d appreciate it when he’s not here to speak for himself. We do get comments like, 'Where the hell did you two meet?' We’re like an international couple."

She previously said: "I felt really young when I got married at just 26, especially living and working somewhere as fast-paced as London - where you can’t even plan for the next week, let alone commit to something for the rest of your life. But I’m a good wife, though I think I’m a bit rubbish at home comforts."

Jodie will be exploring her family history on Monday's episode

Does Jodie Whittaker have children?

Jodie and Christian share one five-year-old child who they welcomed back in 2015. However, the pair have kept the youngster out of the spotlight.

