BBC adds 'brilliant' drama with 96% Rotten Tomatoes score – and viewers are loving it

Apple TV+'s hit drama series, Trying, is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer – and viewers are wasting no time getting stuck into the show, which has been hailed as "brilliant" and a "must-watch". The series stars Esther Smith and Rafe Spall as couple, Nikki and Jason, as they embark on their journey to parenthood and life as adoptive parents. The series first premiered in May 2020 and was renewed for a fifth season earlier this year.

I'm a big fan of Trying, and I'm thrilled that more people will have the pleasure of watching the show now that it's available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Esther Smith and Rafe Spall's authentic chemistry is at the heart of this moving and funny drama, which delves into the complexities of the adoption process and the highs and lows of parenthood. If you've not seen it yet, you're in for a treat. But before you get binge-watching, find out what viewers are saying about the show.

© Apple TV+ Rafe Spall and Esther Smith star in Trying

What have viewers said about Trying?

The series, which boasts a 96 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, is well-loved among viewers, who have praised the show as "brilliantly written". One person wrote on social media: "One of the best British comedies I've seen in a long time, and everyone should be watching it. It's on season 4 now, so go binge it," while another encouraged others to tune in, adding: "EVERYONE MUST WATCH THIS."

© Apple TV+ The series is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer

A third viewer described the show as "funny" and "poignant" and praised the cast as "superb", adding: "One of my favourite shows from the last few years. A lovely respite from the doom and gloom," while another recommended the series to others on X, writing: "It's funny, sad and brilliantly written…fully recommend it."

WATCH: Have you caught up with Trying season 4?

What is Trying about?

Created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, the series follows the relationship between couple Nikki and Jason as they embark on their path to parenthood via adoption. By season four, the pair are thrown into the deep end as the new parents of two children, Princess and Tyler. Together, they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting.

Viewers have praised the show as a "must-watch"

The upcoming fifth season will find Nikki and Jason dealing with the consequences of Princess and Tyler's biological mother, Kat (Charlotte Riley), turning up at their doorstep, and the whirlwind of chaos she brings into their settled family life, according to the synopsis.

The show also stars Darren Boyd (The Outlaws) as Scott, Sian Brooke (Blue Lights) as Karen, Scarlett Rayner (Sexy Beast) as Princess and Cooper Turner as Tyler.

Series one of Trying is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. All seasons are available on Apple TV+.