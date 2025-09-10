WATCH: ITV's 'thrilling' new Spain-set heist drama promises an 'addictive' story of survival

ITV has dropped the trailer for the upcoming heist drama, Frauds, starring Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker as two con women who team up for one last epic job. The story, which is billed as a "complex and addictive story of friendship, deception and survival", follows Bert and Sam, who rekindle their "toxic but darkly funny" friendship to pull off the art heist of the century when Bert is released from prison on compassionate grounds.

The series, which comes to screens very soon, is set against the rolling hills of southern Spain and the dark criminal underbelly that casts a shadow over the glistening coast.

© ITV Jodie Whittaker as Sam and Suranne Jones as Bert

The synopsis continues: "Bert and Sam embark on the most audacious of art thefts, gathering a talented team of outcasts to help them plan this audacious crime. Whilst the team must overcome numerous challenges before they can pull off the heist, it's the power struggle between Bert and Sam that threatens to derail their plans and destroy them both.

Frauds will air on ITV1 and ITVX this autumn.