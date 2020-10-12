Viewers are saying the same thing about the Haunting of Bly Manor What do you think of the Netflix show so far?

The Haunting of Bly Manor landed on Netflix on Friday night, and while viewers having been loving the romances and spooky plot - plenty of people have also pointed out the one thing that they don't like about the series - the English accents!

Taking to Twitter to discuss the accents on the show, one person wrote: "The accents though... I can’t get over the god awful American-trying-to-be-British accents. The woman narrating sounds like a Londoner with a Yorkshireman living in her throat." Another added: "Been looking forward to #TheHauntingOfBlyManor since Hill House, but so far it’s like nails down a chalkboard. For the love of god, if you want English accents, employ a Brit!"

WATCH: The Haunting of Bly Manor has received mixed reviews from viewers

A third person tweeted: "Ten minutes into #TheHauntingofBlyManor and I am not down with the really bad fake British accents. It’s super cringe in a distracting way!"

What do you think of the new series?

The new series follows an American au pair, Dani, who goes to work at an English manor house to take care of two bereaved children, Flora and Miles, only to find that there is something very wrong with her charges, and there are strange occurrences in the house.

Viewers have been full of praise for cast performances

Speaking about the series, Victoria Pedretti, who plays Dani, told TV Line: "I get what people are saying about [the show having] that sense of dread, less than it’s outright scary, and more that it makes you, like, a little bit nauseous.

"Like, not to the point you’re going to, like, do anything about it. You’re not like, I need to stop watching this, and lay down and have some chicken soup. It didn’t, like, actually make you sick. It’s just that little slight nausea."

