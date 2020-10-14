Ben Shephard's beautiful work view will take your breath away The GMB star took to Instagram

We’re feeling rather envious of Ben Shephard right now, as the Good Morning Britain star showed off his stunning work views on Instagram.

Explaining that it was his last day filming in the gorgeous Bristol countryside, the famous dad shared a clip of his surroundings on social media, and the views are sure to take your breath away!

"Last day filming in Bristol – gonna miss this view," the veteran presenter wrote across the beautiful views of the lush rolling landscape.

Ben has been wrapping up projects left, right and centre recently, also filming his last episode of Tipping Point earlier in October.

But instead of celebrating the occasion with a professional beauty treatment, he resorted to a hilarious (and very affordable!) alternative.

"Can you tell we've come to the end of the series of Tipping Point? Episode 165 to be filmed today, the last one," he said in a video posted to his Instagram Stories at the time.

Referring to the under-eye masks he was sporting, Ben continued: "They're not eye bags I've got, they're eye duvets."

As he turned the camera around to makeup artist Justine Jenkins, who was sitting on the sofa opposite, she held her hands up in surrender and joked: "These are hands not wands!"

Back in August, Ben announced he was taking a temporary break from Good Morning Britain in order to work on the 11th series of the game show, however, it's unclear what Ben was filming in Bristol.

That said, we certainly cannot wait to find out!

