Ranvir Singh shared the details of her pre-Strictly weight loss with viewers on Wednesday.

The Good Morning Britain star spoke on-air about her training for the new series of the BBC show, revealing that she has lost half a stone since she started preparing for the dance competition.

The conversation began when the presenter's co-stars Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan commented on Ranvir's new look.

Susanna said: "My goodness, you look like you've been in a training room, working hard!"

Ranvir asked: "Are you saying I look a bit slimmer?" To which Piers replied: "You do look slimmer!"

The star then confirmed that she had lost weight, saying: "To tell you the truth, I weighed myself this morning, and I have lost half a stone!"

However, Ranvir told viewers that they shouldn't follow her regime as she said anxiety was preventing her from consuming any hearty meals.

"I am so scared, I can't eat," she said, adding: "I am eating loads of fruit and stuff."

Susanna was sympathetic, chiming in to say, "It suppresses your appetite."

Piers, meanwhile, teased Ranvir that she was a bit too energetic for his liking.

Ranvir shared that she's nervous about Strictly starting

He joked: "You've got that rather unfortunate extreme energy that everyone off Strictly gets."

Ranvir responded: "It's the adrenaline, I kid you not!"

Piers went on: "The old sparkle comes on, and you all basically go a bit nuts and spend your whole time bouncing around.

"In my dressing room, you get the feed before you come on air, and Ranvir was practising for her half-hour news slot, and I could see she just wanted to dance!"

She'll have her chance before long – Strictly's launch show is this coming Saturday, with the first live edition being broadcast on 24 October.

Earlier this month, the star shared one of her preparations for the series – getting her footwear ready. She posted a hilarious photo of her feet on Instagram, which showed Ranvir wearing her strappy gold dancing shoes with a pair of black socks!

Hopefully they'll be comfy enough to wear without the socks very soon…

