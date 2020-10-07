We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ben Shephard filmed his last episode of Tipping Point's latest season on Wednesday, and instead of celebrating the occasion with a professional beauty treatment, he resorted to a hilarious (and very affordable!) alternative.

"Can you tell we've come to the end of the series of Tipping Point? Episode 165 to be filmed today, the last one," he said on a video posted to his Instagram Stories. Referring to the under-eye masks he was sporting, Ben continued: "They're not eye bags I've got, they're eye duvets."

Ben joked he had 'eye duvets' on Wednesday

As he turned the camera around to makeup artist Justine Jenkins, who was sitting on the sofa opposite, she held her hands up in surrender and joked: "These are hands not wands!"

Feel like your eyes need a boost like Ben? There are plenty of products that can help combat dark eye circles, and they start at as little as £4.95!

Back in August, Ben announced he was taking a temporary break from Good Morning Britain in order to work on the 11th series of the game show.

Kate Garraway asked her co-host: "This is Ben's last day, you're having a bit of time off aren't you?" To which Ben assured: "I'm not off at all! Peak Tipping Point series 11, back in the studio and it's all socially distanced, the set had to change in order to get everybody up and running. So I'm not going to be here but I am going to be working Kate Garraway, I know you think I've got my feet up, my trotters up down in the South of France!"

The TV star has been filming season 11 of Tipping Point

The 45-year-old was likely pleased to be reunited with his beauty team, after revealing he was struggling to do his own makeup for TV appearances during lockdown. "Also, because of social distancing, we have no makeup team," he explained in May, addressing his "tired" look.

"So I'm having to do my own makeup. It could actually be that I'm just really rubbish at makeup – I make myself look even worse than how I look when I wake up!"

Discussing doing his own makeup, Ben confessed: "We're all from Essex. We all embrace all of the man-scaping, all of the facials. I'm all about tinted moisturiser – I have been for a very long time. If you're a little bit hungover, there's nothing like a little bit of tinted moisturiser to make you feel a little bit more healthy."

