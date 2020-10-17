Prince Harry had best reaction to close friend JJ Chalmers joining Strictly Come Dancing JJ shared an anecdote about the royal

JJ Chalmers has revealed that his close friend Prince Harry thinks it's "hilarious" that he joined the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2020 celebrity partners announced in fabulous launch episode

The TV presenter shared the funny anecdote on this year's inaugural episode of the hit BBC show, when it was revealed that he had been paired up with professional dancer Amy Dowden.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan join Malala to discuss education for girls

When asked by host Tess Daly: "We're delighted to have you here. Do you think your friend Prince Harry will be watching?" JJ replied: "Yeah. Well, he's in California so he won't get the iPlayer."

MORE: Prince Harry's friend joins Strictly Come Dancing

JJ and Harry are close friends

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Why Bruno Tonioli is not judging this year

The doting dad continued: "But I know that he – like all my friends from the military – thinks it's hilarious first and foremost, but actually, I wouldn’t be stood here today if it wasn't for the Invictus Games.

"We would never have had that if it wasn't for him. So he should be extremely proud that he's managed to get one of his boys to this point. So I hope he's watching."

JJ is already shaping up to be a fan favourite

JJ revealed in September that he would be appearing on this season of Strictly during an appearance on Lorraine.

He said at the time: "I can tell someone who isn't my mum and dad... I'm always looking for a challenge and to prove myself outside of my comfort zone... this is completely off the chart! And so, you know, it's going to be a huge challenge and I'm really looking forward to learning something brand new."

We'd love to know whether Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are tuning in from across the pond, perhaps baby Archie is also partial to a little bit of Strictly!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.