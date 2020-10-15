Strictly Come Dancing star finally breaks silence over not having partner in new series Are you looking forward to the 2020 series?

Strictly Come Dancing's professional dancers know that any given year they might not have a celebrity partner, but we can imagine it would be disappointing for them!

This year, since there are just 12 contestants instead of the usual 15, Graziano Di Prima, Neil Jones, Nancy Xu and Nadiya Bychkova will miss out on having a partner.

However, Graziano has finally spoken out about the decision, and he seems very upbeat about the upcoming show! He tweeted: "Happy to be back! As you know, this season I won't have a partner but you'll always see me every Saturday in the group dance and in some dance act on Saturday! I received so many messages and I can't be thankful enough to all of the people who support me!"

Neil Jones won't have a partner this year either

Famous faces who will be taking part in the competition this year include Jamie Laing, Bill Bailey, Caroline Quentin, Maisie Smith and Nicola Adams, and the latter will be part of the first-ever same-sex couple on the show.

Speaking about being the first same-sex pairing, Nicola told HELLO! and other reporters: "I didn't see what the big deal would be pairing with another female. I mean, we go to nightclubs. That's where girls dance with girls all the time, like professional dancers dance with girls all the time. So I don't think it's a big deal."

Graziano won't have a dance partner this year

She continued: "I just wanted to do something different [and] it's really good to be able to show diversity and for the younger generation as well to be able to see somebody from the LGBT community, what they might be as well. So it's nice that for them to be able to think to themselves 'That could be me one day dancing on Strictly.'"

