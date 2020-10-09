Ewan McGregor talks Charlie Boorman's horrific motorcycle accident - find out what happened The Star Wars actor said the accident brought them back together

Ewan McGregor joined The Graham Norton Show on Friday to discuss his motorcycling show, The Long Way Up, where he revealed that he reconnected with his friend and co-star Charlie Boorman after he was involved in a horrific biking accident.

Ewan explained that the pair hadn't seen each other for a while due to living in other countries and their work, and that Charlie's crash was a "wakeup call". He said: "I suppose we did drift apart a little bit. Then he had a terrible motorcycle accident and it was a wakeup call for me not to let this friendship go.

Charlie was in a mtorobike crash in 2016

"It was a close call for him, and I realised how important he was in my life and I didn’t want to let the relationship drift away. It brought us back together strongly."

Back in 2016, Charlie was motorcycling in Portugal when he collided with a wall to avoid a car that had pulled out without seeing him. He broke both legs, and had to spend time in a wheelchair during his recovery.

Ewan opened up about his friendship with Charlie on The Graham Norton Show

He previously told The Irish News: "Being in a wheelchair is just so debilitating, people seemed to think that I wouldn't get out of it again. And when I went round the corner for a coffee with my wife Ollie, they would talk to her and not me and say 'How is he?' and I'm thinking 'Oy, I'm right here.'"

The TV personality is now fully recovered, with one leg 1cm shorter than the other due to operations to repair the damage. Speaking about getting back on the bike, he said: "I was really desperate to get back on the motorbike again, even after my second break. So I just did it... Yes, I did feel a bit wobbly about getting back but it had to be done."

