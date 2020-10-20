Will there be a season two of Love Life? Have you enjoyed the new BBC series?

Anna Kendrick's new rom-com Love Life landed on BBC iPlayer in early October, and viewers have been loving the sweet show which follows Darby Carter's life and relationships as she navigates her 20s. So will the show be back for more episodes? Find out here...

The series, which was originally made with HBO Max, will indeed be back for season two, and we couldn't be happier about it! According to Deadline, season two will still be set in New York City but will focus on a new character who has spent most of their lives with their soulmate, only to eventually discover that it isn't the right fit.

Did you enjoy the BBC iPlayer show?

However, we won't be saying goodbye to Darby, who will remain as a character and will appearing occasionally throughout season two.

Speaking about the show's return, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max Kevin Reilly said: "It’s so rewarding to see Love Life embraced as an immediate hit. We are proud to pick up a second season of our first Max scripted original comedy."

"We salute Anna, our creative team and partners at Lionsgate, and are delighted audiences have gravitated to Love Life in such a significant way. As a day one original, it is gratifying to see the strong response."

Anna will appear occasionally as Darby

Head of original content, Sarah Aubrey, added: "Love Life’s first season is ultimately a tale of personal resilience, human connection and how those we love shape our lives. It’s clear to me why audiences are responding with such enormous enthusiasm."

It makes sense that the series would focus on a new character since the season one finale (and spoiler alert to those who have yet to watch it) sees Darby finally meet 'the person' that the narrator reveals she will spend the rest of her days with, Grant. The show has had a hugely positive response from viewers, with one writing: "Just finished watching #lovelife with @AnnaKendrick47. Fantastic! Really enjoyed it."

Another added: "@AnnaKendrick47 [is] absolutely amazing in this - it really resonated with my own #lovelife - I laughed, I cried, I felt strangely comforted and it gave me hope that there really is somebody out there for everyone. If you haven’t watched it...watch it!"