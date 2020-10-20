Fans shocked as Netflix cancels Hilary Swank show Away Hilary Swank starred as an astronaut on a mission to Mars

Netflix has reportedly cancelled Hilary Swank's new show Away after only one season, According to Deadline, bosses have made the decision not to go ahead with season two, leading the space drama to join the ranks of shows including Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Teenage Bounty Hunters and GLOW.

While the news is yet to be confirmed, cast member Vivian Wu shared a video of the cast following the reports, writing: "My best of the best! Love you guys !!! It has been a great honour!!!"

Fans have been deeply disappointed by the news, with one writing: "I enjoy a few original shows on Netflix but given that I had only just heard of this now once it's done, are we at a point yet where we're universally losing trust with Netflix? You cannot pitch a show to them anymore with any reliable expectations of further seasons." Another added: "This show was on trending for weeks on the top, makes no sense."

Hilary Swank starred as a mum-of-one on a mission to Mars

A third person tweeted: "Ouch, this is a sad development. Hope Netflix can re-consider not to cancel." Away creator Andrew Hinderaker previously spoke to Digital Spy regarding plans for season two, explaining: "In terms of season two, I always felt like if there was a final card that I would love to have on the season, it would be 'Away will return for season two... on Mars.'

"Part of what we're promising is what that crew experiences at the very end, we now get to live in a new world." Netflix shows are thought to be cancelled following a lack of viewership and the predicted cost of a second season.

Vivian posted about the show following the news

According to Wired, Netflix’s vice president of original programming, Cindy Holland, previously explained: "The biggest thing that we look at is, are we getting enough viewership to justify the cost of the series?" while at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour in 2018.

She also revealed this was why Sense8 was originally cancelled, as she previously told Radio Times: "At some point if you don't have the viewership showing up to justify the expense of the series, you're going to want to end it."

