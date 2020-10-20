Fans blown away by this detail in Netflix's The Trial of the Chicago 7 The film has received high praise

Thanks to its all-star cast and powerful storytelling, Netflix film The Trial of Chicago 7 has gained huge praise and attention since it landed on the streaming platform earlier this month.

The film, which stars Sacha Baron Cohen and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, depicts the true story of the trial of seven activists after the protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. But there was one finer detail that fans picked up on - Eddie Redmayne's American accent!

WATCH: Eddie Redmayne's accent blows fans away in The Trial of the Chicago 7

The British actor, best known for his roles in The Theory of Everything and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, has received glowing reviews for his performance as activist Tom Hayden online.

Taking to social media, many were quick to comment on his accent, with one person writing: "Wow, Eddie Redmayne's voice just completely changes with his American accent!!"

Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden in the film

A second person commented: "I cannot believe that's Eddie Redmayne. He's amazing. Such a chameleon." While a third quipped: "Eddie Redmayne can change his accents like just changing a t-shirt."

Plenty of others were also full of praise for Eddie and the other actors in the film. "I watched and loved it. Cohen is truly hilarious and Eddie Redmayne delivers a great role with an impeccable US accent," tweeted a fan.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Bobby Seale in the film

Another said: "What an amazing movie The Trial of the Chicago 7! Eddie Redmayne, the best, never [fails] to amaze me with his ability to lose himself in character. Impeccable his accent in American English."

The film also stars Sacha Baron Cohen as activist Abbie Hoffman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Bobby Seale and Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin. Other notable Hollywood names making an appearance in the title include Mark Rylance, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Michael Keaton.

