Aljaz Skorjanec reveals the surprising comment Janette Manrara made about living apart The Strictly couple have been married since 2017

This year's Strictly Come Dancing has seen many changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing celebrities to be away from their loved ones and bubble with their dance partners instead.

Appearing on Wednesday's Lorraine, professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec explained what it has been like to live apart from his wife, fellow Strictly pro Janette Manrara, and described it as a "small sacrifice" in the grand scheme of things.

Of not seeing his wife due to the isolation, Aljaz said: "I think it's a small sacrifice that most of us have to make. Some have kids they're not going to see for a while.

"We've been together for over ten years and as she would say, they're not my words, but 'Sometimes it's good to not see me for a little while.'"

This year, 30-year-old Aljaz has been paired with Clara Amfo, while Janette, 36, will hit the ballroom dancefloor with singer HRVY.

However, on Saturday's launch show, Janette told host Claudia Winkleman that she was missing her husband "terribly". "You have both lived together for ten years, but to form your bubbles you are both living alone. How are you finding it?" Claudia asked the dancer, who joked: "I love it!" She quickly added: "No, I miss him terribly, but we're doing what's best for the show. But I'm so excited to start with HRVY."

The Strictly couple are living apart during filming restrictions

Aljaz and Janette, who married in 2017, spent the majority of lockdown at the London flat they moved into in December 2018. The coronavirus pandemic meant they had to cancel the dance tour they had planned for 2020, although they have since rescheduled for next year.

"We've learned to live in our own home, which we never felt before," Janette said of lockdown life during a chat with good friend Dr Ranj on his podcast Steths, Drugs & Rock 'n' Roll. "Now our living room actually feels like our living room. I like the kitchen, I was never friends with the kitchen before and Aljaz has loved just taking time to himself, he hasn't been online much… he has taken time to chill out. It's been amazing."

