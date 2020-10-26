Meet the cast of ITV's The Sister here Russell Tovey stars in the new series

The Sister is set to premiere on ITV on Monday night - and we can't wait to check out the new drama. The series follows Nathan, a man who becomes increasingly desperate as secrets from his past threaten to destroy his life.

So who is starring in the new series? Meet the talented cast here...

Nathan - Russell Tovey

Russell is a familiar face on television, having previously starred in Being Human as the unassuming werewolf George, as Danny in Years and Years, and as Henry in Sherlock.

WATCH: Russell stars in the compelling new drama The Sister

Russell is currently in a relationship with rugby coach Steve Brockman, and the pair got engaged in 2018. Speaking to the Daily Mail about their engagement, Russell said it was "completely unexpected" but that he was "very very happy and looking forward to having a proper party to celebrate when back in London". Aw!

Russell plays Nathan in the new drama

Bob - Bertie Carvel

Bertie is perhaps best known for playing the villainous Simon Foster in the hit BBC series Doctor Foster back in 2015. The actor has also starred in Les Miserables and won Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical for originating the role of Miss Trunchbull in the Matilda musical.





Bertie plays Bob in the new drama

You might have also spotted him in The Crown and The Pale Horse. Bertie is married to fellow actor, Sally Scott. The pair tied the knot in 2019 after dating for ten years.

Elise - Simone Ashley

Simone is set to play Elise in the new series. You may recognise the actress from Sex Education, where she plays Olivia. She has already starred in Broadchurch and Detective Pikachu.

Simone is best known for playing Olivia in Sex Education

Holly - Amrita Acharia

Amrita is best known for her role of Irri in Game of Thrones, giving us one of our favourite quotes of the series, 'it is known'! The actress has since appeared as Ruby Walker in The Good Karma Hospital and as Amina Sahir in Acquitted.

Do you recognise her from Game of Thrones?

Jacki - Nina Toussaint-White

You might recognise Nina from her role as DS Louise Rayburn from BBC's hit show Bodyguard. She has already starred in Death in Paradise and Midsomer Murders ahead of her starring role in The Sister. Speaking about her role in the new show, she explained: "I play the best friend of the lead character Nathan’s wife, Holly, and I’m also investigating the disappearance of Holly’s sister. I hold this massive secret and the character is interwoven into a lot of the storylines."

Nina plays Holly's best friend, Jacki

Graham - Paul Bazely

Paul has a seriously impressive filmography, but is perhaps best known for playing Troy Ramsbottom in the hit show Benidorm. Hehas also most recently appeared in ITV's Quiz, The Good Karma Hospital and Black Mirror.

Graham plays Paul in the series

