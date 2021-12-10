Jennifer Aniston is unrecognisable in photos revealing incredible transformation The Friends star took part in a viral challenge

Jennifer Aniston is normally picture-perfect so when she took on the challenge of a bizarre makeover last year, her fans went wild.

The Friends star took part in the viral gender face swap challenge last December, and the results were so incredible, we had to revisit it. Jennifer posted a series of photos of herself as her character Rachel Green from the hit sitcom - but transformed into her male alter-ego Richard Green.

Captioning the snaps on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Had to," alongside the funny transformations.

The face swap challenge kept everyone entertained during the lockdown, with other famous faces taking part including Piers Morgan, Ellie Goulding, and Miley Cyrus.

More recently, Jennifer delivered a heartfelt message alongside some stunning new photos of herself on Wednesday when she took to Instagram with a sneak peek at her latest shoot.

Jennifer Aniston shared photos of herself as Richard Green!

The star was feeling thankful for her longtime career and for her glam squad when she shared the photos from her spread in The Hollywood Reporter.

In one image, Jennifer was lounging on a chair outdoors wearing a white bikini top and high-waisted pants.

She wore a trilby hat perched on her head as she looked down the lens of the camera.

Jennifer graced the pages of The Hollywood Reporter

In others, she was dressed to impress in a black leotard with a sheer skirt and she shared some casual snapshots from the series too.

Her caption read: "Thank you #SherryLansing, the @HollywoodReporter and all of you incredible women in film and television for inspiring me over the last god knows how many years. This is my JOB!?? Blessed⁣."

Not surprisingly her fans rushed to comment and wrote: "OMG," and another added: "These photos are stunning."

