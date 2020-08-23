Jennifer Aniston emotional as she reminisces about life before lockdown The Friends actress is isolating at her home in Bel-Air

Jennifer Aniston was in a nostalgic mood on Saturday night as she thought about her life before lockdown. The Friends actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself working on the set of The Morning Show, and wrote: "Missing this [crying face]. Can't wait to get back to work." Jennifer also tagged her co-star and friend, Reese Witherspoon.

The Morning Show confirmed a second series of the hit Apple TV+ drama at the beginning of the year, but filming has had to be delayed due to the current lockdown restrictions.

In the show, Jennifer plays TV anchor Alex Levy. In July, the actress was nominated for an Emmy in the Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, marking her seventh Emmy nomination in 11 years.

Before the first season aired, Jennifer and Reese both spoke openly about the characters they portray. "My character has a lot of rage," explained Jennifer. "I have meltdowns, which were really fun to do because as a rule I just don’t do that in my personal life."

On playing Bradley, who is keen to take over from Alex's job, Reese told the Graham Norton Show: "I had meltdowns a lot, but mine were very close to the surface. I have three kids!"

Jennifer is not only looking forward to getting back to filming The Morning Show, but the much-anticipated Friends reunion too, which has also had to postpone due to the lockdown.

Friends fans are anticipating the much awaited reunion show, but were disappointed when it was announced earlier in August that it was going to be delayed once again due to the pandemic.

The unscripted special was originally set to be filmed in March, and was later pushed to May. Now, there's no set date. Jennifer told Deadline: "Unfortunately, it's very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences? This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."

During the lockdown, Jennifer has also been keeping busy with household tasks. The Morning Show star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show via video link in April, where she told him that she had been occupying herself by organising her wardrobes, but that she was trying not to do it quickly as she didn't want to run out of things to do.

Jennifer has also been enjoying watching some of the old Friends episodes, which are available to watch on streaming channels including Netflix and HBO Max.

