Inside Jennifer Aniston's star-studded Emmy Awards after party

Jennifer Aniston had a night to remember on Sunday evening as she headed out to the Staples Center in LA to attend the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, where she was nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Morning Show.

The Friends star later appeared to be back at her home, having changed into her dressing gown, and was joined by her former co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, along with Jason Bateman.

The group chatted via video to host Jimmy Kimmel, with Jason jokingly referring to himself as 'Ross'.

VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunite

What's more, Jennifer was also joined not one, but two adorable dates at her party, sharing photos of her beloved pet dogs Sophie and Clyde on Instagram, who she had dressed up for the occasion.

Jennifer Aniston was joined by her cute dogs at her Emmy's after party

Fans adored seeing Jennifer reunited with Lisa and Courteney, who made plenty of Friends references while talking to Jimmy.

"Of course I'm here! We live together!" Courteney told Jimmy.

Jennifer's dogs Sophie and Clyde

"Um yea, we've been roommates since 1994 Jimmy," Jennifer joked.

"Is this live TV?" Lisa added.

Friends fans are looking forward to the upcoming reunion, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress reunited with former Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox

The unscripted special was originally set to be filmed in March, and was later pushed to May. Now, there's no set date.

Jennifer previously told Deadline: "Unfortunately, it's very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences? This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."

Jennifer had been at the award's ceremony earlier in the evening

In June, meanwhile, Jennifer and Lisa took part in a Friends Q&A for Variety's YouTube channel. The pair were both at their respective homes as they chatted via a video link about the reunion special.

The Morning Show actress getting ready before the event

Jennifer told her co-star that she can't wait for it to happen, saying: "I cannot wait. It's also strange to think it would have been shot and already aired and it would be a little speck in our memory."

Lisa also admitted that they still don't know when the reunion will take place, teasing: "What we do know, we can't say. I think we're meant to be surprised by some things."

