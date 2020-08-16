Jennifer Aniston reacts following disappointing announcement during lockdown The Friends star has been isolating at home in Beverly Hills during the pandemic

Jennifer Aniston had been looking forward to meeting up with her Friends co-stars for the special reunion show, but last week it was announced that it was going to be delayed once again due to the coronavirus pandemic. The unscripted special was originally set to be filmed in March, and was later pushed to May. Now, there's no set date. Jennifer told Deadline: "Unfortunately, it's very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences? This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston reunites with Friends co-star Courteney Cox

The special will see Jennifer and her co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry open up about their time on the iconic sitcom, which saw them rise to global fame.

Jennifer Aniston admitted it was "very sad" that the Friends reunion show was being postponed again

And while Jennifer was just as disappointed as fans about the reunion show being postponed again, she reassured everyone that it will happen eventually.

"It's going to be super. You know what? This has given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been," she said.

The star also joked: "You're never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You're stuck with us for life guys."

Jennifer also admitted that like everyone else, she is looking forward to seeing the back of the year 2020. "I'm supposed to renew my driver's license and I don't want it to say 2020 on it," she said.

"I just want to get 2020 out and behind us."

Fans can't wait to see the Friends cast back together

The Rachel Green actress had opened up about the Friends reunion during a recent interview with Lisa, who played Phoebe Buffay in the show.

The pair were interviewing each other for Variety's Actors on Actors issue in June. During the chat, they confirmed that they won't be in character during the one-off show, with Jennifer saying: "I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we're all sort of little fragments of them. Not really, but yeah."

During the lockdown, Jennifer has also been enjoying watching some of the old Friends episodes, which are available to watch on streaming channels including Netflix and HBO Max.

The star is isolating alone at her home in Beverly Hills with her beloved pet dogs, and has been keeping in regular contact with her friends and family on Zoom.

