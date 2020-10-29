The Stranger's Richard Armitage to star in new Netflix murder mystery - get the details Will you be watching the new murder mystery?

Fans of The Stranger will be delighted to hear that Netflix is adapting yet another Harlan Coben bestselling murder mystery thriller - and Richard Armitage will once again be taking the starring role! Get the details about the upcoming show, Stay Close, here...

The series is being made by the same team as The Stranger, but is not a sequel or spinoff to the original show. The upcoming eight-part series will follow three key characters whose dark secrets come back to haunt them, setting off a chain of events which threatens to destroy their lives.

Have you seen The Stranger yet?

Richard will be joined by The Missing star James Nesbitt by The Good Wife actor Cush Jumbo. The official synopsis reads: "Three people living comfortable lives each conceal dark secrets that even the closest to them would never suspect; Megan, a working mother of three; Ray, the once-promising documentary photographer, now stuck in a dead-end job pandering to celebrity-obsessed rich kids, and Broome, a detective who’s unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case.

Richard will star as Ray

"Lorraine, an old friend from Megan's past, delivers some shocking news which will impact on all three characters. As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move?"

James Nesbitt is also signed onto the new show

Speaking about the new series, Richard said: "I can’t wait to return to Manchester to work with Nicola, Danny, Harlan and the team again. I love Harlan’s style and this plot and character will be brilliantly challenging. At a time when we have remained apart; Stay Close promises to break all the rules."

James added: "I’m thrilled to be part of such a great production. The scripts drew me in from the get-go and I am looking forward to starting filming."

