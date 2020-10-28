The Crown's Diana actress Emma Corrin talks Prince William and Harry's reaction to season four The actress will portray Diana in season four of the hit Netflix show

Emma Corrin is set to play Princess Diana in season four of The Crown, and has opened up about what to expect from her portrayal - as well as whether she thinks Princes William and Harry will be tuning in.

Chatting to Sky News, she explained: "I try not to think about whether people watch it because I think that's a slippery slope. You can't really control if they do and also if you start thinking about, 'I wonder what they'll think'... It's kind of, yeah, it's quite stressful."

Season four will look at how Charles and Diana first met, and the early years of their marriage before they separated in 1992.

Speaking about making the role unique, Josh O'Connor, who plays Prince Charles on the show, said: "I wouldn't have been massively interested in doing it I don't think, if we were doing some sort of mimicry or keeping too much to the real people, because The Crown isn't that.

"I mean, what's interesting about The Crown is the stuff we don't know, and it's the fiction, it's the speculation of what happened behind the closed doors."

Emma opened up about playing the late Princess

The fourth season will see Princes William and Harry make their first appearance in the series as small children. In set photos, a pregnant Princess Diana can be seen carrying little Prince William while accompanied by Prince Charles.

It appears that the stars are recreating a Buckingham Palace Easter egg hunt from the Prince's childhood in 1984, ahead of his little brother Prince Harry's birth, as Charles can be seen holding an Easter egg basket for the toddler.

