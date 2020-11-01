David Harper announces next TV project after quitting Bargain Hunt The presenter made the announcement on his Twitter

David Harper has revealed he is working on a new TV project after announcing his departure from beloved BBC show, Bargain Hunt. The presenter, who appeared on the auctioning show for 15 years, made the revelation on his Twitter this week as he advertised a job for budding camera teams.

He wrote: "Opportunity for a budding film maker: I'm filming a pilot for a TV gameshow idea to pitch to commissioners. It'll be one day in Ripon N. Yorkshire, plus editing & graphics. You'll need your own equipment. Please email me for more info."

Plenty of David's followers responded underneath delighted at the news. One person wrote: "Good luck, hope it gets off the ground, I'll certainly watch it!" Another echoed this in their tweet: "Good luck with your new adventure and I will most certainly be watching it." While a third commented: "Sounds intriguing David."

His new project comes shortly after he stated he was leaving Bargain Hunt. The host and auctioneer took to Twitter earlier this month to reveal the news which was met with plenty of disappointed messages from fans.

The TV presenter also appears on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

David tweeted: "Bargain Hunt Announcement: After 15 happy years on @BBCBargainHunt I've decided, now is the time to move on and hang up my golden gavels (I do have a few, I promise!) Thanks for the fun and memories. Cheers and keep watching! David."

The antiques broker, who also makes appearances on shows such as Cash in the Attic and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, followed up his initial message to thank his fans for their tweets of support.

He wrote: "Re: Bargain Hunt. What can I say - huge and grateful thanks everyone for your comments, likes and shares after my post yesterday announcing that I'm leaving @BBCBargainHunt I'm bowled over by your kind words and they're so very appreciated."

