Bargain Hunt: Why David Harper decided to quit beloved show

David Harper has been a regular face on the BBC for many years now, having fronted the likes of Bargain Hunt, Through the Keyhole and Antiques Road Trip.

But did you know that he's no longer appearing on new episodes of hit daytime show Bargain Hunt? Back in November 2020, the antiques expert took to Twitter to reveal that he was saying goodbye to the show which was met with plenty of disappointed messages from fans.

WATCH: See the biggest sale in Antique Road Trip history

He tweeted: "Bargain Hunt Announcement: After 15 happy years on @BBCBargainHunt I've decided, now is the time to move on and hang up my golden gavels (I do have a few, I promise!) Thanks for the fun and memories. Cheers and keep watching! David."

Celebrity Gogglebox star Gyles Brandreth was one of the first to reply, writing: "Oh no! You'll be sorely missed! What next?" Another fan commented: "No way why would you do that? It won’t be the same without you."

While a third tweeted: "You will be missed @DavidHarperTV Fingers crossed you will still pop up on the other shows from time to time. Keep us posted on what you are up to. Good luck in your new ventures."

David also appears on Antiques Road Trip

It's not known what the 53-year-old auctioneer will be working on next, however, it's clear the presenter will be missed on the BBC show which has been running since 2000.

The antiques broker, who also makes appearances on shows such as Cash in the Attic and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, followed up his initial message to thank his fans for their tweets of support.

He wrote: "Re: Bargain Hunt. What can I say - huge and grateful thanks everyone for your comments, likes and shares after my post yesterday announcing that I'm leaving @BBCBargainHunt I'm bowled over by your kind words and they're so very appreciated."

David began his career in 2005 working for Channel 4's Natural Born Dealers before going on to appear on other TV programmes such as Ready Steady Cook, Through the Keyhole and more.

