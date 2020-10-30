You need to watch The Mandalorian's full recap before season two We can't wait to be reunited with Baby Yoda on Disney+!

The Mandalorian was an instant hit with fans but let's face it, it's been a few months since the finale was released, and some of us just might need a refresher session with exactly what went down in the first season.

Luckily for us, Disney has put together a tip-top recap of the most important events of season one, from meeting Mando himself, to the introduction of the world's cutest child, Baby Yoda, to their future adventure together. Remind yourself what happened here...

WATCH: Remind yourself what went down in season one here!

Speaking about season two and the identity of Baby Yoda, Pedro Pascal - who plays Mando - told Tech Radar: "The truth is that The Child in the series is obviously a very, central story to the whole world of the show – and it's one that they even keep as a mystery from me.

Never leave us again Baby Yoda!

"[This] works completely, because it is a mystery to The Mandalorian. So, I am learning about The Child just as our audiences are and will be."

Speaking about the success of the show, the series' director Dave Filoni told EW: "Quite simply: We didn’t overthink things. George started with these very iconic characters whose relationships are very clear, and then introduced what’s at stake — for us, the [fate of] the Child. An audience tends to enjoy a story by sticking to tropes and characters they understand — like a gunslinger in the Old West."

