Escape to the Country's Jonnie Irwin reveals guilt at working away from family

Escape to the Country star Jonnie Irwin has opened up about the "guilt" he often feels for being away from his wife Jessica and their three children while working. The TV presenter, who also appears on Channel 4's A Place in the Sun, is clearly used to travelling often for his job, but he posted the candid comment on his social media last summer.

Jonnie wrote: "Twenty five hours of travelling to get back to the family for a couple of precious days. To be honest the work days are far from a walk in the park at the moment but it relieves a bit of the guilt I feel from leaving their mum on her own to hold the fort. Plus times with this fella are rarely anything but good ones."

Jonnie's fans took to the comments to compliment his family and work ethic. One person wrote: "It'll all be worth it when you look back in ten years and wonder how the hell you managed, keep going you're both doing amazingly."

Another said: "They are lucky to have you in their lives, you're a good father and we enjoy you on Escape to the Country. Stay safe."

The 47-year-old presenter and wife Jessica welcomed the adorable twin boys Rafa and Cormac in June 2020, making them parents of three children under the age of three. Their eldest son, Rex, was born in late 2018.

Jonnie has appeared on Escape to the Country since 2010

Jonnie shared the news on his Instagram with a gorgeous picture of the newborns, as he wrote in the caption: "They've arrived! After a long day in hospital the boys finally decided to make an appearance.

"They are identical in every way including weighing a good 5 pounds 7 each. No names yet. Jess was her usual magnificent self. I'm so proud of her for carrying around what looked like a planet these last few weeks and huge thanks to the amazing staff at The RVI in Newcastle."

