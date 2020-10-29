Fans unimpressed with ITV's The Sister for this reason The drama stars Russell Tovey and Bertie Carvel

ITV's four-part drama The Sister has been airing each night this week and while the show boasts an impressive cast and seemingly gripping storyline, it seems viewers at home were left feeling unimpressed by the drama.

Taking to social media, plenty voiced their frustrations at the "boring" plot. One person wrote on Twitter: "#TheSister I love Russell Tovey... but dude what were you thinking signing up for this... I dropped off four times!"

MORE: The Sister viewers shocked by Doctor Foster star's unrecognisable transformation

Another quipped: "Too many holes in #TheSister, but when you've eaten three quarters of the doughnut, you just have to finish it off."

Some fans at home were unimpressed with the drama

A third person commented: "#TheSister on ITV is so boring. I've waited two episodes for something to happen or for it to get good and it still hasn't. I haven't watched episode 3 yet though so hopefully something happens."

However, other viewers had more positive words to say on the show. "#TheSister is so gripping, cannot wait for tonight. @russelltovey is brilliant," wrote one fan, while another tweeted: "@ITV The sister is a fantastic drama on the edge of my seat though out! What a steller #cast!!"

MORE: Meet the cast of ITV's The Sister here

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades talks 'family bond' on show and how new series will be different

Bertie Carvel and Russell Tovey in The Sister

The series, which stars Being Human actor Russell Tovey and Doctor Foster's Bertie Carvel, follows Nathan, a man who becomes increasingly desperate as secrets from his past threaten to destroy his life.

The synopsis reads: "Nathan has never been able to forget the worst night of his life: a party that led to the sudden, shocking death of a young woman. Only he and Bob, an eccentric old acquaintance, know what really happened… and they've resolved to keep it that way.

"But years later, Bob appears at Nathan’s door with terrifying news that threatens to tear Nathan’s world apart. Because Nathan has his own secrets now. Secrets that could destroy everything he has desperately fought to build for himself and his family."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.