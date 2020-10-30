ITV's mini-series The Sister came to a dramatic end on Thursday evening and left plenty of viewers at home divided.

The four-part thriller, which starred Russell Tovey and Amrita Acharia, has generated a lot of conversation since it began this week, but it was the last moments of the finale episode that was the talking point. Taking to social media, plenty voiced their verdict on the drama's conclusion.

One person tweeted: "So many unanswered questions #TheSister." Another wrote: "I actually really enjoyed #TheSister until the very last scene in the car... Is that a clue that a second series might be on the way?!" Meanwhile, a third commented: "So disappointed with that ending."

Others echoed the confusion from the final moments, which saw Russell Tovey's character Nathan see a figure in the darkness behind his car, leading another fan to question: "I loved it but what was the final scene? Was it the dead sister as a ghost or was it his wife?" Another viewer, however, was seemingly impressed with the ending and voiced the desire for series two.

They wrote: "Can't believe how many people don't like this as I loved it and was gripped all week and great acting from Russell, but the way it ended could they be another series? I hope so."

The drama starred Russell Tovey

The Sister's ending also saw Bertie Carvel's character Bob narrowly escape death after being poisoned and attacked by Nathan. Could he come back to seek revenge? ITV are yet to confirm whether the psychological thriller, which was created by Luther writer Neil Cross, will return for a second series.

Neil created the series from his novel Burial, which he wrote after a nightmare he had in 1985 about murdering a homeless man. The writer noted when he awoke it felt so vivid that he had been concerned it was real.

He told press at a Q&A: "I was very young, 16 or 17, and I was out of my head on rough cider in Bristol. I just woke up the next morning not with any sense that I'd had a dream, of any description, I woke up with a very, very clear memory of coming across a homeless man asleep on the steps who I randomly stabbed to death."

