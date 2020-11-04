7 of the best Christmas films to watch on Netflix right now And no, it's not too early...

There's a lot of doom and gloom in the world right now, so what better way to lift our spirits than with a good Christmas film? Luckily, there's an abundance of choice on Netflix that will have you singing carols and putting up the tree in no time. Here's our pick of the best to get you started…

MORE: Fans convinced they spotted this Hollywood actor make a cameo in Netflix's Holidate

Holidate

As a new release, this is a great one to start with. Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey star as Sloane and Jackson – two people just looking for someone to spend the holidays with.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's Holidate official trailer

After agreeing to be each other's "holidate", the two assure themselves they don't have feelings for each other but soon things change.

MORE: 7 Netflix shows everyone is obsessed with right now

MORE: The Crown drops epic new trailer of season 4 with first look at Margaret Thatcher

The Holiday

How could we not? We never fail to watch this classic every year and are always pleased when it lands on the streaming platform. Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and festive fun, what more could you want?

Jude Law and Cameron Diaz in The Holiday

The Princess Switch

Vanessa Hudgens stars as the Duchess of Montenaro who decides to switch places with a "commoner" from Chicago who looks just like her. This fun and light-hearted movie came out in 2018 and usually trends on the streaming website around Christmas, so it's clearly popular.

Vanessa Hudgens in The Princess Switch

A Bad Moms Christmas Film

If you're after something a little more grown-up and less cheesy, A Bad Moms Christmas Film could be the one for you. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn all feature in this hilariously raunchy film that follows the original title, but with a holiday twist.

Mila Kunis and co. are back for a Christmas version of their comedy series

The Grinch

One for the kids, perhaps, but another story that would be rude to exclude at Christmas. Benedict Cumberbatch voices the classic Dr. Suess character as the grumpy resident of Whoville who seeks to ruin Christmas.

Benedict Cumberbatch voices The Grinch

Nativity

The whole Nativity movie series is available on the streaming service, but why not start at the beginning? The 2009 film stars Martin Freeman and Ashley Jensen and will leave you in stitches and warm your heart at the same time.

Martin Freeman and Ashley Jensen in Nativity

A Family Reunion Christmas

The hilarious McKellen family are back for a Christmas special to spread joy, laughter and celebrate the meaning of family.

Starring Tia Mowry-Hardict and Loretta Devine, you'll be entertained and uplifted at the same time.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.