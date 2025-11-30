'Deadly' 6-part crime thriller from Peaky Blinders creator looks gripping

Calling all thriller fans! A new six-part crime drama is on the way, and if the first look is anything to go by, it's set to be a gripping watch.

Directed by BAFTA-winner Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders) and written by Matt Charman, the mind behind Netflix's hit show Hostage, Prisoner follows a "deadly manhunt" after a prisoner and his transport officer are ambushed in transit.

Sky has released a first-look image of the two leads, Tahar Rahim (The Serpent, Un Prophète) and Izuka Hoyle (Boiling Point, Big Boys), handcuffed together and running from a chaotic scene with blood-stained faces.

If there's anyone who knows how to deliver edge-of-your-seat drama, it's Otto Bathurst, who won a BAFTA in 2014 for his work on Peaky Blinders and has since directed episodes of Billy the Kid and His Dark Materials.

And with Matt Charman (Hostage, Bridge of Spies) at the helm, award-winning actors Tahar Rahim and Izuka Hoyle look set to bring this high-stakes plot to life. Intrigued? Read on for more details about Prisoner.

What to expect from Prisoner

The story follows Amber (Hoyle), a "principled" young prison transport officer tasked with escorting Tibor (Rahim), a "trained killer and high-value inmate", to court to testify against his elite crime syndicate.

The synopsis continues: "When their convoy is brutally ambushed, she's forced to put her life in his hands. As the sole survivors, handcuffed and on the run, they must race to reach their destination alive and on time.

"Along the way, their uneasy alliance is tested as the syndicate closes in. Trust becomes a weapon and their shackled survival a moral dilemma, forcing Amber to confront how far she’ll go to protect what matters most."

© Â© Joseph Sinclair Izuka Hoyle plays principled young prison transport officer Amber

Who stars in Prisoner?

The cast is led by BAFTA award nominee Tahar Rahim (The Serpent, Un Prophète) and Scottish BAFTA award-winner Izuka Hoyle (Boiling Point, Big Boys).

© Sky UK Tahar Rahim stars as Tibor in Prisoner

They're joined by Eddie Marsan (Back to Black, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe), Catherine McCormack (Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, 28 Weeks Later), Leonie Benesch (September 5, Babylon Berlin), Finn Bennett (Black Doves, True Detective) and Sam Troughton (Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, Black Doves).

Rounding out the cast are Laurie Davidson (The Girlfriend, Mary & George), Ken Nwosu (Black Doves, Sticks and Stones), Brían F. O'Byrne (Conclave, The Wonder) and Youssef Kerkour (Lockerbie: A Search For Truth).

Prisoner will land on Sky and will be available to stream on NOW in 2026.