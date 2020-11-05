We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly wore a beautiful dress from Monsoon to work on Thursday, and it featured a brilliant pattern unlike anything we've seen before!

Opting for the popular brand's 'Paisley Print Satin Shirt Dress', the blue frock featured a very unusual print, which reminds us of a galaxy on a clear night sky.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly's pet dog Angus dresses up for Halloween

The presenter's fans were just as in love with Lorraine's unusual dress as we are, taking to the comment section of her Instagram post to let her know just how fabulous her get-up was.

Fans loved Lorraine's look

"Looks great again, beautiful blue!" said one of Lorraine's followers.

"Looking fabulous as always," said another, with a third telling the star: "You look fabulous."

We second that!

The star's stunning dress is priced at £80, and aside from the show-stopping pattern, it also features a glossy satin finish, chic collar and a beautiful waist tie.

Paisley Print Satin Shirt Dress, £80, Monsoon

It's not the first time this week that the famous mum has turned heads by wearing a uniquely printed dress.

On Monday, Lorraine donned a stunning £48 frock from Joanie, and it was covered in a hand-drawn rocket and space-themed print – a nod to astronaut Tim Peake.

Sharing a photo of her get-up on social media, Lorraine wrote: "Today’s outfit in honour of our guest @astro_timpeake and his wife - dress from @joanieclothing Shoes - @madetheedit."

Lorraine knows how to rock a bold print!

The Scottish star wasn't short of compliments, with one follower commenting: "Love the material Lorraine beautiful xx." A second added: "Omg!!! I love your dress!!!... it really suits you too... beautiful!!" while a third wrote: "LOVE this dress and print. You look wonderful Lorraine."

Just last week, the fashionista's bold taste in prints left fans impressed again.

Lorraine chose to wear a fabulous collared shirt by Zara that was peppered with colourful greyhounds, pairing the show-stopping piece with forest green trousers.

