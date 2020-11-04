Katya Jones hilariously serenades Nicola Adams in new microphone reveal We love hearing what the stars said to one another!

Strictly Come Dancing's official Twitter account has released the audio from the dancers' microphones from Saturday night - and it sounds like they were putting their partners through their paces.

Katya Jones certainly had one special way to keep her celebrity partner, Nicola Adams, motivated throughout their couple's choice routine – singing!

MORE: Who is Nicola Adams' girlfriend Ella Baig

In the clip, Katya can be heard singing loudly along to the music, belting out the lyrics: "And it's you that I've been waiting to find," as Nicola beamed her winning smile in response.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicola Adams moves fans with her meaningful performance with Katya Jones

But it wasn't just Katya who was feeling the love on Saturday. Johannes Radebe can be heard telling his partner Caroline Quentin: "Caroline, I love you," before they began their dramatic Paso Doble.

Meanwhile, HRVY sweetly asked his pro Janette Manrara: "Can we dance?" And Dianne Buswell can be heard making small talk with Max George before their Jive, saying: "Hey, shall we go to the fair? I think so."

MORE: HRVY was brought to tears in an emotional Strictly moment

MORE: Clara Amfo suffers wardrobe malfunction during Strictly Come Dancing LIVE show

Who's ready to listen in on #Strictly Week Two? Pump that volume up now! 🔊 pic.twitter.com/FNq2FKaLJy — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 4, 2020

We love hearing what the stars said to one another

Amy Dowden, who is partnered with JJ Chalmers, can also be heard saying: "Well done darling," as JJ replies: "You're a legend," following the end of their performance. Aw!

Fans were quick to comment on the new clip, with one writing: "These videos are my favourite time of week. Wish we could see longer versions." Another wrote: This is honestly the highlight of my week." A third added: "I love these so much!"

Janette and HRVY performed an emotional routine

Meanwhile, Strictly announced a huge change regarding filming for the current series in light of the recent lockdown announcement from the government.

Posting on the tickets website through which Strictly fans apply to be a part of the studio audience, the BBC's statement read: "In light of the new lockdown measures which take effect in England from Thursday 5 November, we're sad to announce that we won't be able to have a live studio audience for Strictly Come Dancing during November. Ticket holders have been notified."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.