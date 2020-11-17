Will there be a season 2 of Netflix's Dash & Lily? The show stars Austin Abrams and Midori Francis

Netflix's Dash & Lily has sufficiently put viewers in the holiday mood after landing on the streaming platform earlier this month. The series, which stars Austin Abrams and Midori Francis as its leading characters, tells the story of two young people who share very different views on the festive season.

MORE: Will there be a sequel to Netflix's Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey?

Plenty of subscribers have been loving the eight-part show – so will there be another season? Find out more below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dash & Lily on Netflix - Official Twitter

Netflix are yet to announce whether another eight episodes of Dash & Lily could be on the horizon. However, given the show's popularity, it wouldn't be a surprise if the streaming giant commissioned more.

Viewers have been taking to social media to give their verdict on the show. One person tweeted: "Y'all #DashAndLily on @netflix was amazing. WATCH IT for all the Christmas teen love feels."

A second person added: "Netflix gets me every time, just binged #DashAndLily and I have no regrets."

MORE: Here's how The Crown season 4 recreated Christmas at Sandringham

MORE: Where are the cast of Dawson's Creek now?

MORE: Netflix's Trial 4: Where is Sean Ellis now?

Netflix are yet to announce a sequel

Meanwhile, a third commented: "Why is #DashAndLily the quickest Netflix binge I've ever done and why did I love it so much and why did it fill me with such pure joy."

Dash & Lily is based on the book Dash & Lily's Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn. There's even a follow-up book titled Twelve Days of Lily & Dash, so there's more content that could perhaps be used for future episodes.

For those unfamiliar with the light-hearted series, the official synopsis reads: "A whirlwind holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected."

The show includes plenty of rising stars in up the cast including Austin Abrams, Midori Francis, Dante Brown and Troy Iwata.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.