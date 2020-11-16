Will there be a sequel to Netflix's Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey? The Christmas blockbuster has proved very popular

Netflix's latest holiday film certainly put viewers in the festive spirit when it landed on the streaming platform over the weekend.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey tells the story of Jeronicus Jangle, played by Forest Whitaker, a legendary toymaker who finds himself needing the help of his young granddaughter, Journey, to save his magical shop after a former apprentice betrays him.

MORE: Viewers are saying the same thing about The Crown season four

Plenty of fans have been praising the new movie on social media for its fantastic musical numbers and all-star cast. Given the film's popularity, could a follow-up be on the cards? Find out below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey official trailer

Netflix are yet to announce whether there'll be a Jingle Jangle 2, but it seems that subscribers are giving the film rave reviews. One person wrote on social media: "Yeah I'm not too big into musicals but #JingleJangle did it for me! Loved it! Will be watching again... and probably a few more times after that lol! #Netflix JingleJangleNetflix."

MORE: Gillian Anderson reveals 'boundaries' she made with partner and writer Peter Morgan on The Crown set

MORE: Fans blown away after spotting this Love Actually star in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit

Another fan tweeted: "I am LOVING #JingleJangle on @netflix! Colourful and vibrant in sooo many ways. The songs are super cute too! What a fun new musical!"

Forest Whitaker stars as Jeronicus Jangle

A third commented: "Just watched #JingleJangle on Netflix with my girls and honestly, I give it a 10/10. Such a magical movie. I'm definitely adding this to our Christmas classics."

The official synopsis for the new flick, which also stars Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville, reads: "A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder.

"But when his trusted apprentice (Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it's up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.