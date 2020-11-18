Viewers left in tears watching final episode of Netflix's Trial 4

Netflix fans have been equally fascinated and shocked by its latest true crime docuseries, Trial 4. The eight-part show tells the story of Sean Ellis, who was convicted and incarcerated for a murder that he did not commit.

MORE: Netflix's Trial 4: Where is Sean Ellis now?

After uncovering previously unknown details about the case, which involved a Boston police officer being shot and killed, and the subsequent trials which led to Sean's imprisonment, the show eventually discussed Sean's emancipation, which proved an emotional watch for those watching at home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Trial 4 on Netflix Official Trailer

The final episode, ending in present day, focused on Sean's life now, four years after his release. One person wrote: "Just watched the final episode of #Trial4 was actually crying for him. What a brave, calm, innocent soul."

A second viewer added: "Watching Trial 4… I went from scared to enraged to happy to tears! Enraged again! I'm all over the place, but Rosemary Scapicchio is everything! Must watch!"

MORE: Fans saying same thing about Netflix new true crime series Trial 4

MORE: Lord Mountbatten's grandson Timothy remembers explosion that killed twin brother

MORE: Where are the cast of Dawson's Creek now?

Sean was wrongfully convicted for murder

A third echoed: "Wow Trial 4 is an emotional rollercoaster. Beautiful film. You really go through it with Sean Ellis. Through the heartache and the injustice. And the ending. I had literal goosebumps #Trial4."

After spending spent 21 years and seven months in prison, Sean now works for a non-profit company in Boston. A charity website raising awareness and funds for Sean's story reads: "Sean Ellis is living an admirable life. After his release, family and friends and his legal team rallied to help him re-adjust to civilian life.

"A kind official at his mother's church provided him housing for the first three years, while he got his bearings. […] After initial stints on a demolition crew, he was hired by Community Servings, a Boston non-profit agency that prepares and delivers medically appropriate meals to ill and elderly home-bound residents."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.