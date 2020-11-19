Which star is being paid the most on I'm a Celebrity? Who is taking home the biggest paycheque from the 2020 series? Get the details here

We have been loving I'm a Celebrity back on our screens, especially now that the campmates have settled into life at the Welsh castle.

The series has welcomed stars including AJ Pritchard, EastEnders star Jessica Plummer and Paralympian Hollie Arnold, but who is taking home the biggest paycheque?

Mo is reportedly earning £300,000

According to The Sun, Olympic star Sir Mo Farah is receiving the biggest payout for appearing on the show, with earnings of an incredible £300,000. A source told the outlet that producers thought that the athlete would be a hit with the viewers - and they certainly weren't wrong!

Reports also indicate that Vernon Kay was the second-highest paid with £250,000 while Beverley Callard is thought to be earning £125,000 for her stint in the Welsh castle.

The highest-paid stars to ever have starred on the show, if reports are to be believed, include Caitlyn Jenner, who made a whopping £500,000 in the 2019 series, and Noel Edmonds, who earned £600,000 despite being the first person voted out of the show back in 2018.

Vernon is thought to be making £250,000

There are now 12 contestants in the Welsh castle following Wednesday night's episode, which introduced newcomers tenor Russell Watson and former West End star Ruthie Henshall. The pair are set to be tasked with 'secret missions' on the show, which was recently discussed on I'm a Celebrity: The Daily Drop.

Guest star Denise Van Outen said: “I love secret missions, this is when the fun begins!" while the former King of the Jungle, Christopher Biggins, added: "They’re both actors, they’ll probably do it – it will be fun. He might sing it all, that’s the only thing."

