I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! aired its first eating trial of the series on Tuesday evening and, as usual, it was utterly hilarious. But it seems that many viewers branded the task, which saw Beverley Callard, Vernon Kay and Jordon North take on a number of interesting dishes, "unfair" due to Beverley's dietary requirements.

MORE: I'm a Celebrity introduce two new celebrities

The Coronation Street star admitted that she'd only been a vegan since March and left hosts Ant and Dec in hysterics, but some viewers felt differently. One person wrote: "How is it fair for Vernon and Jordan to eat brains and Bev gets fruit #imacelebrity."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly shares hilarious footage of Vernon Kay on I'm A Celeb

A second fan of the show wrote: "What does Bev eat when they win a trial if she's vegan? What's the point of her doing the trial if she's just gonna eat rice and beans anyway #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity."

Meanwhile a third tweeted: "It's kind of cheating as they wouldn't be able to eat any of the bush tucker other than vomit fruit which is unfair #imacelebrity."

However, plenty of fans are loving watching the actress on the show, particularly due to her bond with Radio One DJ Jordan North, which has blossomed since they entered the Welsh castle.

MORE: I'm A Celebrity's Victoria Derbyshire reveals heartbreak of losing her hair during cancer battle

MORE: Why did I'm a Celebrity star Shane Richie and Coleen Nolan split?

MORE: Vernon Kay's horseshoe ring: the meaning behind the I'm A Celeb star's unusual band

Jordan, Vernon and Beverley took part in the first eating trial

One fan said: "Bev and Jordan's friendship is something I aspire for in life #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity," while another hilariously quipped: "Jordan and Bev could end up being this year's Jordan and Peter. #ImACelebrity."

But the fun doesn't stop there as two brand new celebrities are set to join the team at Gwrych Castle. World-renowned tenor Russell Watson and former West End star Ruthie Henshall are set to enter the castle for their chance to be crowned king or queen of this year's series.

Ruthie began her career working on the stage as an actress and singer and is perhaps best known for her roles in Cats, Chicago and Billy Elliot. Russell has enjoyed huge success as a classical singer and has released over ten albums.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.