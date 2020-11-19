I'm a Celebrity viewers are complaining about the same thing after last night's episode Have you been enjoying the series so far?

Viewers have been loving I'm a Celebrity so far, but took to Twitter following Wednesday night's episode to complain about how Jordan North has once again been picked to do the Bushtucker trial.

MORE: Tess Daly shares unseen photo with Vernon Kay – and they look so in love

Jordan has been voted by the public to do every trial so far, and while the viewers who voted for him were elated to see him in action once more, others had very different opinions.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jordan North physically shaking as he begins Bushtucker Trial

One person wrote: "I'm not even joking I am fed up with you all voting Jordan," while another added: "It's boring. People voting because it's 'funny' because he's so scared. How do we know one of the others isn't just as scared if we don't see them do it? Plus he's smashed it each time so what's the point."

A third person tweeted: "Went down to my mums (I’m her bubble) to watch #ImACelebrity. Feel sorry for that lad Jordan being picked again. Wish the producers would do something so the same person can’t be picked again and again. Yes I know I’m soft."

MORE: I'm A Celebrity newcomer Ruthie Henshall once dated a royal!

MORE: Is I'm A Celebrity star Jordan North single?

MORE: I'm A Celeb stars' jaw-dropping homes: Jordan North, Vernon Kay, Beverley Callard, more

Jordan has previously said on the show that he is claustrophobic, afraid of heights and snakes, and told ITV before entering the camp: "It’s just easier to say what I am not scared of. I have so many phobias!"

Jordan was voted to do Thursday's trial

He added: "With everything going on this year, people will want this show on TV more than anything. We all need it. It’s my favourite show on the telly and to be part of it is a big honour. My co-presenter at Radio 1, Emily Atack, talked so lovingly about it all and you can’t turn something like this down."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.