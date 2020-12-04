Is I'm A Celebrity star Jordan North single?

Jordan North has made it to the final on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and we're thrilled to see he's made it so far!

The BBC Radio One DJ is joined in the final by Vernon Kay and Giovanna Fletcher after the trio proved to be the most popular celebrities taking part in this year's series set in Gwrych Castle.

The group of celebrities all got on swimmingly this year and have no doubt become friends for life. However, romance wasn't on the cards for Jordan as he admitted he wasn't looking for love in the castle. Want to know more? Here's the low-down on Jordan North's love life…

WATCH: Jordan North visibly shaken before beginning Bushtucker trial

Is Jordan North single?

By the sounds of it, yes! The Radio One DJ opened up about his relationships status just before heading to Wales for the show. He told Radio Times: "I am single at the moment. But that is not the reason why I am going in! I just want to have fun and this is something that will stick with you forever. The fact that I am going to be doing it doesn't seem real."

Jordan North is currently single

What is Jordan North's relationship history?

Not much is known about Jordan's past relationships as it seems the DJ has kept quiet about that side of his private life until he revealed his single status recently. However, given Jordan's popularity on the show and social media, we can't see him being single for long!

The Radio One DJ is fast becoming a favourite on the show

What has Jordan North said about entering I'm A Celebrity?

The radio and podcast presenter opened up about his time in the I'm a Celeb castle prior to entering. He told Radio Times: "On my Radio 1 show, I am always bubbly and energetic but everyone has down moments too, so it will be nice for people to see what I am really like.

He added: "I have got so many phobias and fears. I am worried I will let people down but I also want to give the trials my best go. I hope Radio 1 listeners will get behind me."

