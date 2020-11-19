Victoria Derbyshire's wedding story changes everything – see photos

Victoria Derbyshire married her husband Mark Sandell in 2018, and the story behind the I'm A Celebrity star's big day is so special.

As the newsreader and journalist prepared to enter Gwyrch Castle in North Wales for the start of the ITV series, her son Joe took the reins of her Instagram account and recalled his memory of the big day along with a photo showing Victoria and her two boys, Oliver and Joe, walking her down the aisle.

The image was preceded by a shot of Victoria in her hospital bed as she battled the illness.

Joe captioned the carousel, "In 2015, my mum had surgery for breast cancer. The worst period for her and our family. Three years later, in 2018, she got married to our dad and me and my brother walked her down the aisle. One of the best days in our whole family's life."

He continued to show his support for her participation in I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, as he added, "Two years later, in 2020, my mum is going into the castle for @imacelebrity. A bit of hope for everyone going through tough times."

On the couple's first anniversary on 19 July 2019, Victoria also shared a tribute to the ceremony with two photos: one of herself and Mark leaving the venue, and another of herself, Oliver and Joe.

She penned the caption, "One year ago today!! After sixteen years together, Mark and I got married and our beautiful boys walked me down the aisle. It was one of the most magnificent days of our lives and I love them all so much."

Victoria previously opened up about the event to The Sunday Times. "I remember thinking Mark and I should marry quickly in case I die," she explained. "It was joyous and teary, and the most magnificent day of my life. I had to pause after saying 'in sickness' to hold back some tears."

