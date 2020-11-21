Tess Daly wears jaw-dropping dress on Strictly

Tess Daly showcased her incredible figure on Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing in a chic black dress. The 51-year-old presenter looked breathtakingly beautiful in a black Suzanne Neville design.

The star, whose husband Vernon Kay is currently competing in I'm A Celebrity, surprised BBC viewers in her gorgeous all-black outfit as she joined Claudia Winkleman to introduce the remaining acts, including Maisie Smith and Jamie Laing.

Tess Daly stunned in a sultry black dress

Tess' stylist James Yardley designed the dress along with Suzanne Neville and he shared the creation on his Instagram revealing that the design was a nod to Blackpool.

The strapless dress featured a sprinkling of delicate sequins and two daring sheer panels.

She topped off the look with delicate strappy heels and kept her jewellery and hairstyle simple.

Week after week, we look forward to seeing what Tess wears, and she certainly hasn't disappointed over the course of the current series.

Tess upped her game last week in a daring thigh-high split dress by Alexandre Vauthier last weekend.

The velvet gown was embellished with delicate crystals for added glam, with ruching at the hips higlighting Tess' gorgeous figure.

Last weekend, Tess shocked viewers by opting for a daring red gown instead of her go-to dark jumpsuits.

Tess looked stunning in a figure-hugging velvet dress last weekend

Taking to the stage in a red bespoke Suzanne Neville gown, which featured a flattering thigh-split cut, Tess accessorised with bespoke Gina shoes and Lark and Berry diamonds.

She wore her beautiful blonde hair in a low ponytail and added a slick of scarlet lipstick to match her dress. Perfection!

For Movie Week, Tess looked ravishing in a red gown

Tess - who raises daughters Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 11, with husband Vernon - previously opened up about her secret to looking good and dressing with confidence.

"The older I get, the less I care about outside opinions", she told You magazine. "I want to feel good in my own skin, and if that ever changes I’ll get out."

Asked if she ever compares herself to others, Tess replied: "No, I don’t feel competitive in that way – it will only lead to discontentment. I’ve got one body, one face, one life and I intend to embrace it, enjoy it and have a good ride." Wise words.

