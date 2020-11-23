Tess Daly reveals Vernon Kay sends her secret messages from I'm a Celebrity camp The TV presenter is popular with viewers

Vernon Kay might be miles away from his family, with no telephone or way of connecting with them, but he is still able to send them secret messages.

Last week, following a live trial at Gwrych Castle, Vernon waved to the camera and sent his daughters a message.

Wife Tess Daly proudly shared the video on her social media and happily clarified what the TV star had mouthed. "He says 'HI AMBER, HI PHOEBE' to the girls. They were so happy because it was the first time they were watching together. It's been a bit late for AMBER but it's Friday night so she was allowed up! Made their day (and mine!)," she told a fan who wondered what the campmate had mouthed to the camera.

WATCH: Vernon Kay sends message to daughters

After watching the short clip, followers questioned why the 46-year-old star was not sending any messages to his wife of 17 years, but the Strictly presenter was quick to explain that wasn't the case.

"He touches his left ear as a signal for me," she explained.

Fans were happy to hear they were communicating via secret codes, with one writing: "Awwww that's lovely. He's doing amazing and I am rooting for him."

Tess has been sharing never-before-seen pictures of her and Vernon

"He's brilliant. What a lovely kind intelligent fun man, you lucky girl Tess," commented another, whilst a third remarked: "Vernon is brilliant and comes across as a genuine guy. He really makes us all laugh! Vernon to win!"

It's not surprising that Vernon is sending messages to his daughters, as they are the reason he is taking part in the show.

Ahead of entering the castle, the presenter explained: "I am doing it for my daughters, Phoebe and Amber.

"It's a show they watch on a regular basis and they get behind the people in the camp. I think the fact I am involved in it will make it even more fun for them!"

He added: "And now it is approaching, they are so excited. Every time I talk about it, I get a double fist pump from them and they are thrilled to be involved."